Phoenix Comicon to revamp volunteer process

PHOENIX - Combine childhood superheroes and Marvel movie franchises and you’ve got Phoenix Comicon, the ultimate fan convention for geeks.

Over 200,000 fans attended Phoenix Comicon in 2016 and that fan base continues to grow. The event itself requires over 1,000 volunteers and positions to organize the event.

Comicon has felt the growing pains and is in the process of restructuring its volunteer process to improve and keep up with convention trends.

After reaction to to their decision, Convention Director Matt Solberg issued a letter Thursday to their passionate members stating:

"Given the vast number of passionate individuals who participate within Phoenix Comicon, and to minimize the disruption to our overall operations, we chose the second option: to utilize a non-profit social club," he wrote.

Phoenix Comicon will utilize a non-profit social club, Blue Ribbon Army.

"I do believe in the Blue Ribbon Army," Solberg wrote. "Matt and Jen Hinds as Founders of Blue Ribbon Army have a great vision for the organization."

Solberg also resigned from his position as an Equity Board member due to perceived conflicts of interest.

In an effort to hear members and make a conscience decisions and move forward, the next member meeting takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

You can RSVP for the meeting at Eventbrite.

The next Phoenix Comicon event is set for Memorial Day weekend, May 25-28, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency in Phoenix.

