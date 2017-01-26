Phoenix business turns old wood into new creations (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Located just south of downtown on 7th Street, Porter Barn Wood turns old wood into new creations.

"We tear down old barns and buildings back east and we bring the material back here," said Thomas Porter, owner of Porter Barn Wood.

The imagination begins in the lumber yards, where thousands of old pieces of wood patiently wait to be transformed into creative creations.

“Dining tables, wood walls, sliding barn doors, kitchen hoods, lighting, just about anything you can think of, we make here," said Porter.

From the wood shop, to the blacksmith shop, all of the custom creations are made on site.

In the showroom, you are greeted by a 1760 cabin from Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania, that was torn down and rebuilt -- an exaggerated example of what can be done here.

“We aren’t selling you our dreams here, we are selling you your dreams, which makes it fun. You get to come in, design whatever you want and basically build it the way you want to," said Porter.

