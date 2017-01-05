Phoenix-based Carvana opens car vending machine in Houston

Inside Carvana's Nashville car vending machine. (Photo: Carvana)

HOUSTON - A Phoenix company has made car buying as easy as going to a vending machine.

Houston is now the home of the largest car vending machine. Carvana opened the new location Dec. 15.

The vending machine is "coin-operated." Buy a car from Carvana anywhere in the country and pick it up from the vending machine with a "coin" issued to you.

Carvana has vending machines in Atlanta, Nashville and now Houston. If you're here in Phoenix, Carvana will cover $200 of your airfare to the vending machine city.

Carvana, founded in 2013, is based in Phoenix.

