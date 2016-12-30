Phoenix-area Star Wars fans walk with lightsabers to honor Fisher

Star Wars fans walk with lightsabers to honor actress Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday. Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 12 News file video)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Star Wars fans braved the rain to honor one of their fallen heroes Friday night.

Hundreds showed up in Tempe to participate in a lightsaber walk in honor of Carrie Fisher, the actress who portrayed Princess Leia in the movies and died Tuesday.

The walk was just under a mile, around Tempe Town Lake and across the pedestrian bridge.

Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day after her daughter.

