Phoenix-area Star Wars fans walk with lightsabers to honor Fisher

TEMPE, Ariz. - Star Wars fans braved the rain to honor one of their fallen heroes Friday night.
Hundreds showed up in Tempe to participate in a lightsaber walk in honor of Carrie Fisher, the actress who portrayed Princess Leia in the movies and died Tuesday.
The walk was just under a mile, around Tempe Town Lake and across the pedestrian bridge.
Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day after her daughter.
