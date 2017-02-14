Phoenix-area man helps DPS troopers arrest suspect on live TV

DPS Troopers arrest suspect on live TV. Courtesy: A&E Networks

PHOENIX - A&E network cameras caught all of the action during an episode of the hit TV show, "Live PD." The documentary series just happened to be filming in Phoenix when Department of Public Safety troopers were notified of a non-injury related crash on I-17 near New River.

Soon after, a second crash involving just one vehicle occurred north of the initial wreck. Police then saw 29-year-old David Matthew Milligan running away from the scene on the highway before jumping in a white SUV. Milligan was doing his best to elude officers when DPS deployed spike strips in the HOV lane.

All of this captured on those A&E cameras.

When the SUV came to a stop, Milligan and his dog hopped over the median to evade officers once again. This time, a stun gun wasn't powerful enough to keep him from fleeing the scene.

"That's when an officer decided he needed my help, and I decided to help him," Casey Weaver, who was driving with his daughter on Interstate 17 at the time, said.

Weaver noticed the police helicopter above and then put two and two together when he saw Milligan and his dog running on the interstate.

That's when an officer jumped on Weaver's tailgate and said, "Go, go, go get him," Weaver said.

The officer riding on the back of Weaver's truck eventually caught up to Milligan and that's when he was arrested. All thanks to quick thinking, and a willingness to help when DPS needed him.

"Thankfully it all worked out," Weaver said. "There wasn't a whole lot of planning and thinking going on. It was pretty in the moment."

