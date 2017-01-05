Phoenix-area man arrested for beating puppy with metal rod

Shundong Hu. (Photo: Tempe PD)

Tempe police arrested a man Wednesday after determining he had beaten his Golden Retriever puppy with a metal rod.

Shundong Hu, 21, was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Police said the puppy, who is estimated to be 3 or 4 months old, suffered multiple fractures to its skull and cheek bone, swelling on both eyes, multiple cuts on the shoulder and head and a broken canine tooth.

The puppy was found bleeding from the nose and head but is expected to survive, police said.

A witness reported hearing noises that sounded like an animal in distress at an apartment complex near Rural and Apache roads in Tempe.

According to Tempe PD, she had heard the cries since November but couldn't determine where they were coming from until Wednesday, when she heard him crying loudly.

She then saw Hu hitting the dog with a metal rod while the puppy was in a metal enclosure, according to police documents.

Hu was arrested and booked into Tempe Police Jail on animal cruelty charges.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia M. Moir gave a statement in a press release thanking the witness and 1st Pet Veterinary Hospital Arizona & Humane society for caring for the puppy.

