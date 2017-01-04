Phoenix-area family concerned about health insurance without Obamacare

Vanessa Ramirez and her family. (Photo: Vanessa Ramirez)

TEMPE, Ariz. - For Vanessa Ramirez, health care is something she's been concerned with for a very long time.

"I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 23, I was a college student at ASU." Vanessa said. "With no history of any cancer in my family, I had to deal with this in my younger years."

Recently, Vanessa's husband was let go from his job which also gave them health insurance. For Vanessa, not having coverage is not an option based on her history.

"My biggest issue is the pre-existing conditions I've gone through, I had to buy insurance and ended up getting a short-term insurance with a high deductible, it expires in six months," Vanessa said. "I went to the Affordable Care Act and because everything kept pointing me in that direction."

With changes coming to the Affordable Care Act, Vanessa and her family are beginning to feel the pressure about where they will need to go once they go into effect.

"I get very little sleep when I have to go in for my women's exam, because in the back of my mind I always think...what if my cancer comes back...it's my story but there are many similar stories out there."

