Phoenix-area eBay store auctioning off unopened original iPhone

An unopened original iPhone is on sale on eBay Jan. 9, 2016, 10 years after its release.

PHOENIX - Ten years ago, Steve Jobs introduced an electronic that would "revolutionize" the phone as we knew it. That it did.

The iPhone changed the way we use handsets today, and it all started with a small handset that did something no other device had ever done. Fast-forward to today and we have replaced our video cameras, computers, GPS gadgets and TVs with handheld computers.

But who doesn't like to hold history in the palm of their hand, literally?

That's the opportunity an eBay seller from Buckeye is offering: For a mere $20,000, you can get yourself one of the first iPhones ever released. It's unopened, untouched and unharmed.

Heather, the owner of Discount Depot, an eBay store, explained how this came about.

"We bought the phones from a local auction, put them online and the first one sold for close to $20,000," she said. "It was a man who had a daughter right around the same time the phone was released. He felt a connection with it so he got it for her."

The phones have never been turned on, and Apple even ran the serial numbers to be sure they were clean.

Other mint-condition original iPhones have recently sold for closer to $2,000 on eBay but that isn't keeping Heather from having lofty hopes.

"We hope that people take the phone for what it is and really understand how much it's worth," said Heather, "if it doesn't sell, we will hold onto it for as long as we need to."

