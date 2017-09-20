Phoenix-area advocacy groups to host DACA renewal workshop, offer free legal services

A map of Mexico as it was in 1794 is displayed as young immigrants and their supporters rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

PHOENIX - Local Latino advocacy nonprofit, Mi Familia Vota is expecting hundreds of people to attend its citizenship drive and renewal workshop for current recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Saturday.

Since President Donald Trump's decision to terminate the current DACA program, the organization has teamed up with local attorneys to train legal volunteers to help with the event.

Martin Cordova, of Mi Familia Vota, said attorneys will volunteer to help applicants with their applications for both citizenship and DACA renewal.

Mi Familia Vota is hosting the workshop with help from other local groups Aliento, Trans Queer Pueblo, Undocumented Students for Education Equity at ASU, Center for Neighborhood Leadership and LUCHA-Living United for Change in Arizona.

Cordova said the services will come at no cost, but Mi Familia Vota is asking applicants to volunteer five hours with the organization in return for this assistance.

"Our volunteers will pre-screen applicants to ensure they have the necessary documents before filling out their applications," Cordova said. "Once applicants have filled out their applications, an attorney will look over their application and ensure it is ready to be sent out to USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services)."

DACA recipients whose status expires on or before March 5, 2018, have until Oct. 5, 2017 to file for renewal and get two more years of protection from deportation.

Any recipients whose status expires after March 5 are not eligible for renewal. Additionally, no new applications will be accepted.

The citizenship and DACA drive will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Painters Union offices located on 24th Street and Van Buren Street.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

