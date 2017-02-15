Phoenix animal shelter waives adoption fees day after Valentine's Day

A 6-year-old Shar Pei mix adopted from MCACC by one of Team 12's very own. This is Prince and he's awesome. (Photo: Elizabeth Wiley/12 News)

For anybody feeling lonely this Singles Awareness Day, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is giving Valley residents the chance to meet a new friend, a four-legged friend.

MCACC announced Tuesday it would waive adoption fees for certain animals for a two-hour period on Wednesday.

The fee free adoptions includes dogs over six months and cats of all ages. The waived fee will be offered at both of MCACC's Valley locations from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information and locations, visit MCACC's website.

