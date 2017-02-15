KPNX
Close

Phoenix animal shelter waives adoption fees day after Valentine's Day

12 News , KPNX 10:31 AM. MST February 15, 2017

For anybody feeling lonely this Singles Awareness Day, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is giving Valley residents the chance to meet a new friend, a four-legged friend.

MCACC announced Tuesday it would waive adoption fees for certain animals for a two-hour period on Wednesday.

The fee free adoptions includes dogs over six months and cats of all ages. The waived fee will be offered at both of MCACC's Valley locations from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

 

For more information and locations, visit MCACC's website.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories