PHOENIX - Though we probably have friends and loved ones who live in cold weather places, you can't help but smile thinking how much better we have it in Arizona this time of year.

The winter months are a big reason why most of us live here to be begin with. Especially on a day the northeast is getting hit with a "Bomb Cyclone," (whatever the heck that is) we're soaking up our time to shine.

"It's kind of funny because people right now are in parkas or bundled up and we're none of those things," Laura Piffero said while watching her kids swim at the Tempe Mission Palms hotel and resort.

Phoenix hit 79 degrees while much of the country is below freezing.

"I'm sure they're a lot busier than I am right now," says meteorologist Marvin Percha at the Phoenix National Weather Service office.

He knows some of the meteorologists in other places across the nation are taking phone calls right and left.

"People are asking when is this ever going to end, when is it going to get warm again, and when can they even go out and get groceries right now, so I'm sure they're busy," Percha says

Andrew Sharp is in Tempe by way of Detroit, Michigan right now. A well-timed business trip gives him the opportunity to brag via text from the pool.

"I'm thinking about how many pictures I can take to make fun of my friends at home. A couple pool selfies," Sharp says.

Make sure you soak it in Phoenix, because by summer we will be the punchline of everybody else's jokes.

