Pet safety ahead of the holiday celebrations

New Year's Eve means plenty of celebrations for people but what about pets.

Dogs and cats may not be crazy about the idea of fireworks or guests frequently going in and out of the house. Experts like Melissa Gable with the Foothills Animal Rescue says there are tips on how to tend to your pets.

“Unfortunately, July 4th and New Year’s Eve holidays are the busiest at our county shelters because so many dogs get out and run the streets,” she said.

Gable says, there's a number of things you can do to protect your pets while the city celebrates.

“If you're going to have a party at your house, tell them the ground rules, let them know hey, be really careful watch the dogs and the cats don't let them go outside,” she added.

Plus, Gable says, it's not just about closing the door, she says watch the spread that’s set out too.

“If you're going to set food out make sure that everyone knows to not feed your pets because you don't want to give them too much human food,” Gable said.

The list of suggestions also includes:

- Creating a safe and quiet place for your pets to retreat to.

- Making sure their tag or chip information is correct.

- Keeping a vet’s contact information handy just in case.

Plus, if your pet gets out don't wait and hope for a safe return.

“Shelters have to hold stray pets for 72 hours, once that 72-hour period is up, your pet could be up for adoption and be adopted by someone else, if your pet is showing signs of aggression then he or she is at risk for euthanasia,” she said.

Overall, keep your pet's safety in mind when you’re ready to ring in the New Year.

