Person dies after falling 65 feet below Midgley Bridge near Sedona

Midgley Bridge, just north of Sedona. (Photo: George Heckard)

SEDONA, Ariz. - Sedona fire crews said a person has died after falling below Midgley Bridge just north of Sedona Saturday.

Crews located the deceased victim on a ledge about 65 feet below the trail the victim had fallen from.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident and recovering the body.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

