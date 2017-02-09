Perfect places to celebrate National Pizza Day in Phoenix

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Every day should be a day to celebrate pizza -- its taste, its versatility, just its all-around awesomeness.

Pizza is an incredible dish. But today, of all days, happens to be a very special day when it comes to obscure (probably made up) national food holidays.

It's National Pizza Day!

With Phoenix allegedly having the best pizza in the country, we thought we'd put together a list of some of our favorite joints to grab a slice around the Valley. Enjoy!

Pizzeria Bianco

The birthplace of Phoenix’s artisanal pizza trend. According to the restaurant's website, Chris Bianco started the small Pizzeria Bianco inside the back corner of a neighborhood grocery store in 1988. It's now become a must-try pizza joint in the Valley.

Where: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Spinato's Pizzeria

Ken and Elaine Spinato moved to Phoenix in 1974 and opened their first pizzeria. Today, Spinato's has grown to several locations in the Valley. And Mamma Spinato's Signature Fresh Spinach pie is delicious.

Where: 1614 East Bell Road Phoenix, AZ 85022

Lou Malnati's Phoenix

The famous Chicago restaurant chose the perfect place to open its first pizza joint outside of the Windy City: Phoenix. This pizza king plans to open eight more locations around the Valley.

Where: 100 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Oregano’s

A nice deep-dish pie and a a famous pizza cookie. Sounds like a great way to celebrate this incredible holiday. The pizza restaurant has 18 Arizona locations spanning from Tucson up to Flagstaff.

Where: 1008 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014

Gino’s East

When it comes to deep-dish pizza, Gino’s East has a longstanding tradition of quality pies.

Where: 3626 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Venezias Pizzeria

If you've seen "Breaking Bad" then you might recognize the pizza from Walter White's roof. But with five Valley locations this pizza joint has delicious pies to go along with that famous cameo.

Plus, they have a cool Snapchat filter to celebrate the pizza holiday.

Where: 27 E Southern Ave. Tempe, AZ 85282

Giordano’s

A handcrafted Italian favorite from the Windy City was met with long lines and waits when it opened its doors to its deep-dish pizzas here in Valley back in December 2016.

Where: 16222 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382

JoJo's Pizza and Family Restaurant

For over 15 years, JoJo's Pizza has delivered homemade Italian food and delicious pizzas to Glendale residents. Plus, you won't find a better White Pizza anywhere else in the Valley.

Where: 23425 N. 39th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85310

Cibo Urban Pizzeria

Cibo Urban Pizzeria offers delicious Neopolitan pies, arancini as a starter and an excellent happy hour right in downtown Phoenix.

Where: 603 N. 5th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003

5 National Pizza Day deals (via Matt Granite) :

• Papa John's: Code 40PIZZA online for 40 percent off. This deal is good for multiple uses until March 5.

• Domino's: Only $7.99 for large three-topping pizzas.

• Pizza Hut: You'll have to ask Alexa (Amazon Echo, Tap, Echo Dot) for this one. Asking her to order you a Pizza Hut pizza will get you a 30 percent discount until Feb. 17.

• Little Caesar's: The five items for $5 menu has some great deals for a limited time.

• Pilot Flying J has FREE pizza: With this coupon until Feb. 12. Check for one of these locations near you.

