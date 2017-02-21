Peoria Sports Complex opening new play area for kids

A new nautical themed zone for kids opens this Feb. 25, 2017, at Peoria Sports Complex. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Peoria Sports Complex is set to open their new Peoria Cove play area for kids Saturday.

The free, interactive play area features a pirate ship playground equipped with misters, splash pad and water canons.

Kids will also be able to fuel up at a kids cafe which features kid-friendly food and drinks.

The new zone for kids also features a mini baseball field which includes 30-foot base paths, turf grass and real dirt.

The baseball field will have supervised play times and organized games programmed for kids.

The Peoria Cove kids zone is located on the third-base side of the field.

For more information, visit www.springtrainingpeoria.com.

(© 2017 KPNX)