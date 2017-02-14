​Peoria police arrest 12-year-old boy for threats against Valley school

PEORIA, Ariz. – Police have arrested and booked a 12-year-old Alta Loma Elementary School student in connection with social media threats made against Santa Fe Elementary.

Police say the threats were considered credible "due to the statements made regarding the action."

According to police, two students told school staff members about the threats. The school then contacted police and the boy was arrested.

He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center pending several charges, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department. at 623-773-8311.

(© 2017 KPNX)