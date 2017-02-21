Peoria PD releases video of woman shot in face early Saturday in city hall lot

Surveillance footage of a woman shot in the parking lot of Peoria City Hall early the morning of Feb. 18, 2017. (Photo: Surveillance video via Peoria PD)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police are searching for suspects who they say shot a woman in the face in the parking lot of Peoria City Hall early Saturday morning.

The woman told detectives she was playing Pokemon Go in the parking lot while in her car when a young man approached her, asking for directions.

As she started replying, he took a pistol out of his waistband and told her to get out of the car. Instead, she tried to drive away and he shot her in the face, according to police.

The victim eventually was able to drive off and call 911. She is in a hospital and police say she is expected to survive.

She said she saw three young men approach her car but video from the shooting appeared to show five.

The victim described the three suspects she saw before the shooting.

All three were described as Hispanic and 17 or 18 years old. The suspect who she says shot her is described as 5-foot-7 or shorter and approximately 140 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a plain white T-shirt, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.

A second suspect was about 5-foot-10 and approximately 200 pounds with an athletic build, according to police. He was wearing a green "Army type jacket," police said, and dark jeans.

The third suspect stood near the back of the vehicle, wearing white pants and a white hat.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects can call Peoria PD at 623-773-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).





