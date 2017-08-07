KPNX
Close

Peoria PD: 2 shot, no outstanding suspects

12 News , KPNX 7:35 PM. MST August 07, 2017

PEORIA, Ariz. - Two people were shot in Peoria Monday evening, according to police.

Both have life-threatening injuries but police said there are no outstanding suspects.

Police said the scene was near Northern and 103rd avenues.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories