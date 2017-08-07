Close Peoria PD: 2 shot, no outstanding suspects 12 News , KPNX 7:35 PM. MST August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PEORIA, Ariz. - Two people were shot in Peoria Monday evening, according to police.Both have life-threatening injuries but police said there are no outstanding suspects.Police said the scene was near Northern and 103rd avenues. © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Samantha Allen sentenced to death Valley man stranded in the desert for days Could marijuana help opioid epdemic? Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral Orangevale man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post Private voucher opponents declare victory Boy gets fidget spinner surgically removed from his finger 650 million up for grabs, 2 chances to win Tanks carrying fuel crashed spilling jet fuel Campaign to stop expansion of private school vouchers More Stories Who are the women on death row in Arizona? Aug. 7, 2017, 7:25 p.m. 4th notice of claim to be filed in Hamilton HS hazing case Aug. 7, 2017, 12:44 p.m. Tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel rolls on… Aug. 7, 2017, 9:43 a.m.
