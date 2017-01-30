Peoria High School student arrested for 'credible threats'

Peoria High School Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police arrested a freshman at Peoria High School for posting threats on social media.

The student, a 14-year-old girl, was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center after police deemed the threats to be credible.

According to Peoria PD, concerned students reached out to police after seeing the threats. Police were notified of the situation around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, started investigating and arrested the girl, who has not been identified.

Police did not say how they determined the threats to be credible.

Peoria High sent the following letter from principal Paul Bower to parents Monday evening:

"We were recently made aware that a Peoria High School freshman was taken into police custody after making threats against our campus on social media. Law enforcement assures us that our campus is not in any real danger. Peoria Unified works closely with our local law enforcement agencies and they continue to monitor any rumored threats involving Peoria High School. We appreciate their rapid response as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We hope this incident will serve as a reminder to all students that a threat against an educational institution is a violation of state law and that those found to be involved in such threats will be prosecuted. We are committed to providing the safest possible learning environment for staff and students. Thank you for your understanding and support."

