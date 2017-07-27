Peoria firefighter will receive Public Safety Medal of Valor

Firefighter Stephen Gunn. (Photo: Peoria Fire-Medical Department)

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department's Stephen Gunn was recognized with the Public Safety Medal of Valor Thursday, the department announced.

Gunn was one of 12 public safety officers to receive the award.

According to the department, Gunn's award stemmed from extreme heroism he displayed in April 2016.

Gunn was among the first on the scene of an arson-caused house fire near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

His were the first boots on the ground at the fire and he headed straight through a blown-out window in the front of the home and crawled into the flames and black smoke.

Gunn worked inside the home for nearly 40 seconds, according to the department, while his helmet began melting and his skin was burning. He finally reappeared with a victim, who he passed off to his captain.

Gunn was treated at the Arizona Burn Center for injuries he suffered during the rescue. He was back on his next shift for Peoria FD.

A release from the department said Gunn was named the United Firefighter of the Year earlier this year in a ceremony at Arizona State Fire School.

He'll be invited to Washington D.C. to receive his award at a White House ceremony on a date yet to be determined.

Stephen Gunn's jacket and helmet. (Photo: Peoria FD)

© 2017 KPNX-TV