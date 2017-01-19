Penzone's first 100 days: Sheriff to discuss future of Tent City

Maricopa County Sheriff-elect Paul Penzone at a press conference in December 2016. (Photo: 12 News file)

PHOENIX - New Sheriff Paul Penzone is set to discuss details on his 100-day plan Thursday afternoon at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The plan will address MCSO's areas of focus with a deadline of April 13.

Among the items Penzone promises to discuss are the notorious Tent City--introduced by the self-described America's Toughest Sheriff, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio; the management of finances; dealing with the opioid epidemic; and stopping crimes against children.

“The 100-Day plan provides effective methods and a framework to address some of the most pressing issues facing this office and the people we serve," said Penzone.

The announcement is set to start at 1 p.m. 12 News will stream the conference live on 12News.com.

