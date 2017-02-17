Penzone shifts some immigration enforcement to ICE

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says he won't be holding undocumented immigrants in his jails any longer than required by law for pickup by federal authorities.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had been imposing so-called "courtesy detentions" of up to 48 hours beyond those inmates' scheduled release so U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could pick them up.

At a hastily called news conference Friday night, Penzone said the threat of a costly lawsuit had forced him to immediately end a policy that began under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"I am committed to the safety of the public," Penzone told reporters. "I am not in support of anyone in violation of the law having the freedom without being accountable. At the same time, I must abide by those laws."

"We are currently addressing a considerable debt to this community of $150 million due to civil rights violations and other challenges ... We cannot act in a way that could put us in jeopardy, to the detriment of our community."

ICE will now have to get an arrest warrant if it wants MCSO to hold an undocumented inmate beyond a court-ordered release date.

Last year, MCSO released 2,581 jail inmates to ICE. So far this year, 249 inmates have been released to ICE.

Penzone said he had been advised by Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery's office of the threat of a lawsuit over the ICE detainees.

A spokeswoman for Montgomery said he would have nothing to say until Tuesday, after the three-day Presidents' Day weekend.

ICE officials couldn't be reached for comment.

The case that prompted Penzone's shift in policy appears to be a federal lawsuit filed in December by a woman who was arrested after protesting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech in Fountain Hills last March.

Jacinta Gonzalez Goodman said her constitutional rights were violated when she was held overnight in the 4th Avenue Jail on an ICE detainer. Goodman is an American citizen.

Penzone said the policy shift wasn't a response to President Trump's hard-line policy on illegal immigration.

But one immigration attorney said Penzone was shifting some responsibility for immigration enforcement back to the feds.

"Paul Penzone is saying, 'I don't want to get sued anymore and we're going to change our policy,'" said attorney Delia Salvatierra.

"This gives him a way out and make ICE do their work. Joe Arpaio never made ICE do their work."

Immigration rights advocates praised Penzone's new policy as a positive step toward eliminating Arpaio's abuses.

But they also called on him to boot ICE out of the county's jails, which he said was not part of Friday's change. ICE checks the immigration status of all inmates booked by the sheriff.

