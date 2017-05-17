Penzone plans to use Tent City as space for animal program for inmates

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference April 4, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Sheriff Paul Penzone says he's pursuing the option of turning a complex of jail tents into a detention space where inmates would work with shelter animals in a bid to teach prisoners compassion and discourage them from committing future crimes.

Penzone provided an update Wednesday on his planned closure of "Tent City" during a speech highlighting his first 100 days in office.

Six weeks ago, Penzone announced he would close the tents that helped make his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, a national law enforcement figure.

Since 2000, the sheriff's office has operated a unit that serves as a no-kill shelter for abused animals and lets some inmates care for pets in a bid to encourage personal responsibility.

The option being pursued by Penzone would be part of that program.

