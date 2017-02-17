Penzone: MCSO to stop performing courtesy holds for ICE

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Friday evening that MCSO would no longer perform courtesy holds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Penzone cited that his deputies do not have the authority to enforce federal law.

"ICE will have to take a more aggressive position on how they are going to act on those who are in violation of federal law as we continue to enforce state law," Penzone said.

He said that MCSO would continue allowing ICE to look into detainees' citizenship and immigration status.

Penzone said ICE has the chance to detain anyone released by MCSO if it deems that person is in violation of federal immigration law.

(© 2017 KPNX)