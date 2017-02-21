Pedestrian killed on I-17 near Dunlap

Southbound Interstate 17 closed at Dunlap Avenue Feb. 21, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Interstate 17 was closed southbound at Dunlap Avenue Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

ADOT advised drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes such as State Route 51.

