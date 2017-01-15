KPNX
Pedestrian hit by car near 7th Street and Broadway Road

12 News , KPNX 9:17 AM. MST January 15, 2017

PHOENIX - A man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

Phoenix police said a pedestrian was crossing 7th Street near Broadway Road when he was hit by a car.

Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene, but were able to give officers a description of the car.

Police found the suspect car about a mile away from the collision scene and detained the driver, a 63-year-old man.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the collision.

