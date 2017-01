Phoenix investigators on the scene of a car-pedestrian collision near 63rd Avenue and Earll Drive, Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car at 63rd Avenue and Earll Drive Tuesday.

The collision occurred just before 6 a.m. Phoenix fire crews treated the pedestrian at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

Phoenix PD is investigating.

