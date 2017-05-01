Peaceful May Day protest planned for Arizona State Capitol

Arizona State Capitol (Photo: 12 News file photo)

PHOENIX -- The group Promise Arizona is hosting a peaceful protest this morning at 9:00 a.m. on the courtyard at the Arizona State Capitol.

Postcards will be handed out with messages of hope as part of the “Rise Up, National Day of Action.”

Following the gathering at the State Capitol, Promise Arizona will be hosting an event with citizenship activities at 701 S. 1st Street in Phoenix.

May Day protests date back to the 1800s and it started as a day to commemorate workers and protest labor rights.

The focus shifted to immigration in 2006 when federal legislation made living in the United States without permission a felony. Nearly one million people took to the streets of Chicago to protest.

May Day isn't just about protesting. Around the world it is also a celebration of spring. In Hawaii, May Day is called Lei Day with a celebration of Hawaiian culture.

