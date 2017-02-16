Peace project invites people to paint messages on art in Phoenix

Peace project brings Arizonans together in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: Chris Latella/12News)

PHOENIX - As turmoil continues to erupt across America, a group of people in the Valley are taking Thursday to spread the message of peace. They’re turning to painting in hopes of spreading love locally.

Peace, it’s a theme our community needs right now and one these Arizonans are trying to build through art, one thing that can bring everyone together.

Genesis Reyes Escalante lives in Phoenix and painted a piece of the canvas.

“I want this to represent diversity and being able to accept all of the different cultures that we have here in Phoenix," Reyes said.

It's a creative project from Central Christian Church in the middle of Downtown Phoenix, said Jason Ake, creative director.

“(We're) constantly asking the question," Ake said. "'What does peace look like to you?' It’s just a safe way that people can represent that. It’s very personal to them. So we get to see the authentic views of what peace is.”

Arizonans like Damon Barnes are pairing beauty with harmony. The canvas will be displayed at local art galleries.

“We all have different points of views," Barnes said. "Just work together and live our own lives peacefully, you know?”

Peace -- in their written words -- is an endless number of ideals.

“Equality for everyone," said Miguel Dittrich.

“I just had a prayer, Lord help me love and live peace like your son,” said Leisa McDonald.

"Building lives together, building peace together," Damon Barnes said. "I figure we can all work together and make our lives better.”

“I wrote love for your brother what you love for yourself," said Elena Coassolo. "I’m a muslim. That’s actually a saying of our Prophet Muhammed. Peace be upon him. So that’s something that we try to live by."

They're original, personal sayings inside of a rainbow of colors. It's a silent push for peace in a tumultuous time.

This project wraps up with a peace conference on Friday, Feb. 24 at five different Valley locations. For more information, visit peace.centralaz.com

Contributors are encouraged to share #iampeace with any social media postings. The finished art will be displayed in the New City Studio Gallery Friday night.

