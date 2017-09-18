Part of Tolleson evacuated as fire crews work to stop an ammonia leak

TOLLESON, Ariz. - The ​Tolleson Fire Department said Monday morning crews should be able to quickly contain an ammonia leak that caused some evacuations.

Hazmat crews were working on the leak at 9550 W Harrison.

Due to wind to the east, authorities evacuated a three-block area after residents reported smelling the ammonia.

Tolleson fire said 95th Avenue to 92nd Avenue along Harrison has been evacuated due to the leak.

No one has been taken to the hospital due to the leak, Tolleson FD said.

