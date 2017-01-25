Parents speak out on school admins' viral parody of President Trump

A video that surfaced showing the Boulder Creek High School principal and vice principal impersonating President Donald Trump and advisor Kellyanne Conway has spark outrage among parents. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

PHOENIX - The room was packed and the public comments portion lasted nearly an hour at a school board meeting for the Deer Valley Unified School District.

Instead of the routine agenda, a slew of parents came out to voice their opinions about a viral video featuring the principal and vice principal of the Boulder Creek High School parodying President Donald Trump and Trump senior aid Kellyanne Conway.

The video, about 7 minutes long, was supposed to be viewed only by staff, but somehow leaked and was shared on social media, where some parents were outraged.

At the meeting, about 20 people took to the podium sharing mixed opinions of support and disdain for the administrators, who are currently on paid leave as the district conducts an investigation.

Interim administrators have been appointed to fill those positions.

