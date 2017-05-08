Pamper your mom with these Phoenix Mother's Day deals

Mother's Day is just around the corner; time to finalize your plans. (Photo: Thinkstock)

If you're one of those spouses or kids who still haven't found the perfect gift for mom, first, you better get going. Second, have no fear, we're here to help.

For those looking for a little inspiration, 12 News compiled a list of deals in the Phoenix area to help pamper your mom this weekend.

spa810 spa package

The spa on Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard has a package originally valued at $308 for $119. This two-hour package includes a 60-minute facial and 60-minute full body massage.

Sprinkles Cupcakes MOM Box

Available May 12-14, this deal offers Dark Chocolate, Red Velvet, Vanilla and Salty Caramel Cupcakes. You can order them online or pick them up at their Scottsdale Location.

Mother's Day at the Phoenix Public Market

On May 13, you can shop local gifts and ingredients to make it a meaningful Mother’s Day! You can make a handmade card and even create your own bouquet.

Rustler's Rooste Mother's Day Champagne Brunch

Spend the day with mom at the popular Phoenix restaurant listening to live country music and some delicious food.

Mother's Day at Fired Pie

Moms who stop by a participating Fired Pie location get a free Pookie with the purchase of an entrée. The Pookie is a chocolate chip cookie or macadamia nut cookie dough topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Brunch at District American Kitchen and Wine Bar

Treat mom to a brunch with amazing culinary treats and delightful desserts. There will also be a kid’s corner with a card making station.

Aunt Chilada's Mother's Day Brunch

You can't go wrong with this brunch idea featuring an omelet station, fresh fruit and a chocolate fountain.

