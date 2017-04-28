Pair of sailors survives wind, whitecaps on Tempe Town Lake

A boat that capsized and suffered damage during a wind storm at Tempe Town Lake April 28, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - David Ball and Charlie Harris didn’t think the conditions were too bad when they launched their 13-foot sailboat from the marina on the north side of Tempe Town Lake Friday afternoon.

Ball said he’s sailed in much tougher conditions off the coast of Santa Barbara, California but today it would seem that Mother Nature got the best of his and the first mate’s sailing abilities.

“In Arizona, this is the worst I’ve seen it,” Harris said.

He said they were in the middle of the lake when they capsized once, and then again, due to the gusty westerly winds stirring up foot-high whitecaps across Town Lake.

Ball and Harris say while they were righting the boat the second time, one of their sails failed, making it impossible to make their way back to the north shore marina.

“We were taking on water,” Ball said. “So at that point, the boat was just too heavy to sail back using the one sail we had up."

The say while they were drifting towards the southeast side of the lake, when someone on the shore thought they were in more serious trouble and called 911 to alert the Tempe Fire Department of a possible boating accident.

The two experienced sailors are OK and are going to chalk up today’s wayward sail as a learning experience. Ball summed up by saying, “It wasn’t scary at all, just kind of stressful. It wasn’t the most enjoyable.”

