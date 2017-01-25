Our smartphones are 'like an addiction,' expert says

Can you digital detox in 2017? (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - How often are you on your phone? Can you leave home without it? Is it possible to detox?

"It's changing how we do meetings," said Dr. Laura Stewart, a behavioral psychologist with Recovia. "It's changing how we sleep. It's changing how we do meals."

She said we spend eight hours a day on our devices, more than the average time we sleep, and we spend more time on emails in the morning than eating breakfast.

"It is like an addiction and there are so many components to it," said Dr. Stewart. "I call one of the components FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). I think that's a big drive for why we feel compelled to check our phones all the time."

Her advice for those looking to detox is track the amount of time spent on devices.

"Once you have taken an inventory," she said, "then make a plan and be intentional with your plan. In that time that you've freed up in checking Facebook, do something intentional. Also stop checking your devices right before bed. It causes stress and anxiety. It doesn't allow the brain to shut down like it's going to get good restorative sleep."

She also proposed a challenge if you're meeting friends or family for dinner.

"Put all of your phones in the center of the table during dinner and if anyone checks their phone or touches their phone first, they are the ones to pay for the bill."

