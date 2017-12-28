Operations resume after Terminal 3 evacuation at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - It’s business as usual again Phoenix Sky Harbor, operations are back to normal and roadways around the airport have been reopened. But just before 1 a.m. this morning, it was a different story.

Travelers heard an announcement over the airport intercom and an emergency message was displayed on the monitors across the airport including the Sky Train, saying: “Due to a safety concern, all individuals must evacuate to Level 1 near the ticketing counters.”

Hundreds of passengers had to evacuate to Terminal 2.

In the midst of the confusion, even TSA was asking our crews on the ground if they knew what was happening.

One passenger we spoke with, who didn't want to go on camera, said her plane was stuck on the tarmac for more than half an hour. She said the pilot told them the delay was due to Phoenix police checking out a suspicious package.

Sky Harbor has not confirmed just what exactly led to the evacuation, however, the airport did tweet a message saying Phoenix police are checking out something as a precaution at Terminal 3.

It appears all arrivals and departures are back to normal now, but it’s always a good idea to check your flight status before heading out.

