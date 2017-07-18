One year since Jesse Wilson went missing, still no answers

Jesse Wilson (Photo: Buckeye Police Department)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Tuesday marks one year since the disappearance of 10-year-old Buckeye boy Jesse Wilson.

His family says he vanished from his home without a trace, and despite a number of searches and vigils, no one has seen him since. Jesse was last seen on July 17, 2016, just after 9:30 p.m.

The next day, Jesse's mom reported him missing and the desperate searches began.

Flyer with information on Jesse Wilson, the the 10-year-old Buckeye boy who has been missing since Sunday, July 17, 2016.

Local police, the FBI, and volunteers helped scour the deserts, neighborhoods and shopping centers around Jesse's home for weeks.

The sign, #LeadJesseHome could be seen all over Buckeye last summer as his school, the Bradley Academy, hosted vigils for positive thoughts and prayers.

Now, Buckeye police are still digging for clues and information that could shine any light on where the boy could be, but still nothing. There are no arrests, no suspects and no sign of Jesse Wilson. Police say they're not giving up.

Authorities say Jesse was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and underwear. But said he may have been wearing gray shorts, black shoes and socks because those items were never found.





"The Buckeye Police Department is dedicated to pursing additional evidence and leads related to Jesse’s disappearance," A Buckeye PD spokesperson said Monday. "Jesse’s disappearance weighs heavily on the members of this department and the community.”

Buckeye PD is asking that tips and information be submitted via the tip line at 623-349-6411 or by email at bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

