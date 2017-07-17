One year later, the search for Jesse Wilson continues

Flyer with information on Jesse Wilson, the the 10-year-old Buckeye boy who has been missing since Sunday, July 17, 2016.

BUCKEYE, Ariz.- The then 10-year-old Buckeye boy, Jesse Wilson, was last seen at his home on July 17, 2016, sometime after 9:30 p.m. He was reported missing by his mom the next day.

A year later, Buckeye police continues to search for clues and information that could lead to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

PREVIOUS: DPS completed tests on missing Buckeye boy months ago

Searches were conducted on foot, in vehicles and by air for days after the boy went missing. The search efforts focused on both large and targeted areas with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and a large number of volunteers from around the Valley.

READ: Community lights up the night for missing Jesse Wilson

Buckeye police said Jesse was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and underwear. But said he may have been wearing grey shorts, black shoes and socks because those items were missing.

"The Buckeye Police Department is dedicated to pursing additional evidence and leads related to Jesse’s disappearance," A Buckeye PD spokesperson said Monday. "Jesse’s disappearance weighs heavily on the members of this department and the community."

Buckeye PD is asking that tips and information be submitted via the tip line at 623-349-6411 or by email at bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

© 2017 KPNX-TV