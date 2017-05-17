One of the most isolated towns in the world may be right here in Arizona

Supai, Arizona. (Photo: Beth Bouchard / Special to 12 News)

Near the Grand Canyon in Arizona is a small village so remote it's been named among the most isolated towns in the world, according to Active Times.

Supai, Arizona is located at the bottom of Havasu Canyon and is the capital of the Havasupai Indian Reservation.

According to Active Times, an outdoor lifestyle website, Supai has only one school and the closest road is about eight miles away-- but you can't reach the village by car anyway.

As of the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau, Supai had a population of 208 calling the 1.7 square miles of land the town occupies home.

Active Times even goes as far to say Supai is the only place in the country where mail is still carried out by mules.

Some of the other isolated towns Active Times listed include Easter Island, Whittier, Alaska, Green Bank, West Virginia and Kalaupapa, Hawaii.

