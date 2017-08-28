Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale pool

David Torrence of the USA celebrates winning silver in the Men's 5000m Final during Day 15 of the Toronto 2015 Pan Am Games at the Pan Am Athletics Stadium on July 25, 2015 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Peruvian-American runner training in Scottsdale was pulled from a pool and pronounced dead Monday morning, police said.

David Torrence, 31, had come to Scottsdale just weeks ago to train, according to Scottsdale PD.

Staff members at a condo complex near Scottsdale and Thomas roads called 911 at 7:30 a.m. Monday after finding a man at the bottom of the complex's community pool.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

Torrence, a Malibu, California resident, won the silver medal in the 5,000-meter race at the 2015 Pan American Games while competing for the United States. He switched his nationality to Peru ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he again ran the 5,000m, finishing 15th.

