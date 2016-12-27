Officials: Unattended cooking started fatal Scottsdale fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say unattended cooking was the cause of a fire that left a 51-year-old Scottsdale man dead.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the fire that killed Scott Michael Stephens on Dec. 23 was accidental.

Stephens' body was found as crews were searching the home after they got the fire under control.

The department says Stephens was known to work and conduct activities at odd hours. It says it's not clear whether the smoke alarm was working.

The National Fire Protection Association says cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and injuries.

