Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Tempe

Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Tempe on May 16, 2017. (Photo: Tempe PD)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department said a suspect shot by an officer early Tuesday morning has died.

According to police, witnesses reported a man crashed into a parked car in a neighborhood near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.

Witnesses told police while the man and an officer were talking the two started fighting.

The man stabbed the officer and was shot by a second officer, according to police.

According to Tempe PD, the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. He was being treated for a stab wounds.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

© 2017 KPNX-TV