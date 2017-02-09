Octavia Rogers, mom accused of murdering 3 boys, will face death penalty

PHOENIX - Octavia Rogers, the mother accused of killing her three sons, will face the death penalty when she goes on trial, the Maricopa County Attorney's office said Thursday.
Rogers, 29, allegedly stabbed the three boys then dismembered them in June. Police then say she stabbed herself at their home near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.
The three boys were 8-year-old Jaikare Rahaman, 5-year-old Jeremiah Adams and 2-month-old Avery Robinson.
The decision was made a status conference.
