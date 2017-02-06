Nothing will go to waste after the Phoenix Open

Cleanup is underway after the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Before the Phoenix Open was even over, crews started collecting and removing the more than 500 tons of recyclables and compost. Nothing will go to waste.

Work began on the first nine holes Sunday.

Some things such as signs, carpet and scrim will be reused or donated.

More than 40 workers will be cleaning up and sorting materials for the next several weeks during teardown.

Waste Management officials say the Phoenix Open is the largest waste-free event in the world.

