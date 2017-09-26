Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

It's National Voter Registration Day, and Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan is asking: "Are you signed up?"

National Voter Registration Day was first launched in 2012. It's always held on the fourth Tuesday in September.

In 2016, more than 750,000 people across the country signed up.

Where can you sign up?

In the Valley

• NIAC Voter Registration Table

September 26, 2017 • 5 p.m.

Caspian Food Market

17040 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

• Voter Empowerment Day

September 26, 2017 • 9 a.m.

Ability360 Center

5025 East Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

• National Voter Registration Day with League of Women Voters Metropolitan Phoenix

September 26, 2017 • 10 a.m.

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

4212 N 16th St

Phoenix, AZ 85016

• National Voter Registration Day

September 26, 2017 • 8 a.m.

Taylor Mall

411 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

• National Voter Registration Day @ GCC

September 26, 2017 • 11 a.m.

Glendale Community College - Student Union

6000 W. Olive Ave

Glendale, AZ 85302

In the High Country

• Lake Valley PTA Voter Registration

September 26, 2017 • 8 a.m

Lake Valley Elementary School

3900 Starlight Dr

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

In southern Arizona

• National Voter Registration Day with CCD

September 26, 2017 • 10 a.m.

Tacos N More

21596 N John Wayne Pkwy

Maricopa, AZ 85139

• Register to Vote and Be Heard!

September 26, 2017 • 11 a.m.

University of Arizona - Cesar Chavez Building

Tucson, AZ 85713

• Green Valley Voter Registration & Signature Gathering

September 26, 2017 • 4 p.m.

Near Safeway in Continental Shopping Center

260 W Continental Rd.

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Click here for an interactive map of registration event near you.

© 2017 KPNX-TV