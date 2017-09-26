It's National Voter Registration Day, and Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan is asking: "Are you signed up?"
National Voter Registration Day was first launched in 2012. It's always held on the fourth Tuesday in September.
In 2016, more than 750,000 people across the country signed up.
Where can you sign up?
In the Valley
• NIAC Voter Registration Table
September 26, 2017 • 5 p.m.
Caspian Food Market
17040 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
• Voter Empowerment Day
September 26, 2017 • 9 a.m.
Ability360 Center
5025 East Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
• National Voter Registration Day with League of Women Voters Metropolitan Phoenix
September 26, 2017 • 10 a.m.
Phoenix Indian Medical Center
4212 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
• National Voter Registration Day
September 26, 2017 • 8 a.m.
Taylor Mall
411 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
• National Voter Registration Day @ GCC
September 26, 2017 • 11 a.m.
Glendale Community College - Student Union
6000 W. Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
In the High Country
• Lake Valley PTA Voter Registration
September 26, 2017 • 8 a.m
Lake Valley Elementary School
3900 Starlight Dr
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
In southern Arizona
• National Voter Registration Day with CCD
September 26, 2017 • 10 a.m.
Tacos N More
21596 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ 85139
• Register to Vote and Be Heard!
September 26, 2017 • 11 a.m.
University of Arizona - Cesar Chavez Building
Tucson, AZ 85713
• Green Valley Voter Registration & Signature Gathering
September 26, 2017 • 4 p.m.
Near Safeway in Continental Shopping Center
260 W Continental Rd.
Green Valley, AZ 85614
Click here for an interactive map of registration event near you.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs