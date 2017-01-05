Northern Arizona animal 'shelter' turns out to be anything but

This dog and many others were saved from deplorable conditions at the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation in Golden Valley. (Photo: Jeri Langman/Special to 12 News)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Advocates are in a race against time to adopt out the precious pets.

Innocent cats and dogs were found crammed into kennels with really no quality of life. Some are headed to the humane society, while others are hoping for a new start, a new home.

But the clock is ticking.

“This little doggy here who has blood all over it ... I don’t know if that’s the dog’s blood or the animal control officer’s blood,” said Jeri Langman in a 42-minute video she recorded of animals on the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation (RUFFF) property in Golden Valley near Kingman.

“Animal control is actively in there with rabies poles,” she said.

The video captures Mohave County Animal Control starting to remove animals.

“RUFFF Sanctuary has been shut down,” said David Langman. “All their permits have been revoked.”

The Langmans are fighting for the animals, helping get them out of the disgusting conditions.

“Dirt pens, anything from a 5 -foot-by-4 foot-high kennel to a 30-by-30 kennel with five dogs in it,” he said.

David said many of the animals have been on the property since they were puppies.

Now some are 12 years old and they’ve never been socialized. He said animal control took about 130 dogs and more than 80 cats to Western Arizona Humane Society. The Langmans are now trying to get as many of them adopted as possible.

“We got the majority of them adopted out to homes or to rescues,” he said.

The Langmans still have about a dozen dogs they’re hoping to adopt out, but they only have until Sunday to get the remaining animals off the property. After that, animal control will take possession of them and they will likely go to the humane society.

(© 2017 KPNX)