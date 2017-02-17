Northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale reopened after cement-truck rollover

Cement truck on its side on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale. Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: ADOT)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale was closed Friday morning at McDonald Drive after a crash involving a cement truck.

The roadway reopened just after 11 a.m.

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed the truck on its side blocking the right lanes.

The crash involved eight vehicles, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The cement truck spilled cement onto the freeway and two people were taken to a hospital.

Southbound lanes remained open, ADOT says, during the cleanup.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC: http://12ne.ws/traffic

(© 2017 KPNX)