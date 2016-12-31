No wood-burning allowed in Phoenix on Saturday, Sunday

Wood burning (Photo: GettyImages/Jordan Siemens)

PHOENIX (AP) - People celebrating the New Year's holiday in metro Phoenix won't be able to legally use wood-burning fireplaces or start bonfires.



Environmental regulators say people in Maricopa County are barred from starting wood-burning fires on both Saturday and Sunday as pollution levels are expected to exceed federal health standards.



The restrictions include bans on wood in fireplaces and outdoor fire pits. Gas and electric heaters are allowed.



Those who violate the rules risk being ticketed.



A team of five or six inspectors will respond to complaints about wood burning.



First-time violators will receive a warning, while repeat offenders can face fines of up to $250 per violation.

