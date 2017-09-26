¿No se ha registrado para votar? Regístrese hoy en alguna de estas localidades

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

Es el Día Nacional de Registro Electoral y la Secretaria de Arizona, Michelle Reagan pregunta: ¿Ya se registró?

El Día Nacional de Registro Electoral fue introducido por primera vez en el 2012. Siempre se lleva a cabo el cuarto viernes de septiembre.

En el 2016, más de 750,000 personas se registraron para votar.

¿Dónde se puede registrar?

En el valle

• NIAC Voter Registration Table

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 5 p.m.

Caspian Food Market

17040 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

• Voter Empowerment Day

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 9 a.m.

Ability360 Center

5025 East Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

• National Voter Registration Day with League of Women Voters Metropolitan Phoenix

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 10 a.m.

Phoenix Indian Medical Center

4212 N 16th St

Phoenix, AZ 85016

• National Voter Registration Day

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 8 a.m.

Taylor Mall

411 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85004

• National Voter Registration Day @ GCC

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 11 a.m.

Glendale Community College - Student Union

6000 W. Olive Ave

Glendale, AZ 85302

Al norte del estado

• Lake Valley PTA Voter Registration

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 8 a.m

Lake Valley Elementary School

3900 Starlight Dr

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Al sur de Arizona

• National Voter Registration Day with CCD

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 10 a.m.

Tacos N More

21596 N John Wayne Pkwy

Maricopa, AZ 85139

• Register to Vote and Be Heard!

26 de septiembre, 2017 • 11 a.m.

University of Arizona - Cesar Chavez Building

Tucson, AZ 85713

• Green Valley Voter Registration & Signature Gathering

26 de septiembre 26, 2017 • 4 p.m.

Near Safeway in Continental Shopping Center

260 W Continental Rd.

Green Valley, AZ 85614

Presione aquí para encontrar el lugar más cercano a usted en un mapa interactivo con los lugares donde se puede registrar.

