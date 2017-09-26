¿No se ha registrado para votar? Regístrese hoy en alguna de estas localidades

Es el Día Nacional de Registro Electoral y la Secretaria de Arizona, Michelle Reagan pregunta: ¿Ya se registró?
El Día Nacional de Registro Electoral fue introducido por primera vez en el 2012. Siempre se lleva a cabo el cuarto viernes de septiembre.
En el 2016, más de 750,000 personas se registraron para votar.
¿Dónde se puede registrar?
En el valle
• NIAC Voter Registration Table
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 5 p.m.
Caspian Food Market
17040 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
• Voter Empowerment Day
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 9 a.m.
Ability360 Center
5025 East Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
• National Voter Registration Day with League of Women Voters Metropolitan Phoenix
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 10 a.m.
Phoenix Indian Medical Center
4212 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
• National Voter Registration Day
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 8 a.m.
Taylor Mall
411 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
• National Voter Registration Day @ GCC
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 11 a.m.
Glendale Community College - Student Union
6000 W. Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Al norte del estado
• Lake Valley PTA Voter Registration
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 8 a.m
Lake Valley Elementary School
3900 Starlight Dr
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Al sur de Arizona
• National Voter Registration Day with CCD
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 10 a.m.
Tacos N More
21596 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ 85139
• Register to Vote and Be Heard!
26 de septiembre, 2017 • 11 a.m.
University of Arizona - Cesar Chavez Building
Tucson, AZ 85713
• Green Valley Voter Registration & Signature Gathering
26 de septiembre 26, 2017 • 4 p.m.
Near Safeway in Continental Shopping Center
260 W Continental Rd.
Green Valley, AZ 85614
Presione aquí para encontrar el lugar más cercano a usted en un mapa interactivo con los lugares donde se puede registrar.
