No officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Mesa 12 News , KPNX 10:41 PM. MST September 22, 2017 MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Crismon Road and Southern Avenue Friday night.Police said initial information indicates no officers are injured.The investigation is ongoing. © 2017 KPNX-TV
