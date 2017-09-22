KPNX
Close

No officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Mesa

12 News , KPNX 10:41 PM. MST September 22, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Crismon Road and Southern Avenue Friday night.

Police said initial information indicates no officers are injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories