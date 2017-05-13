KPNX
No injuries as crews control brush fire in North Phoenix

A brush truck puts water on a hot spot in the brush near 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane May 13, 2017. (Video: Phoenix Fire Department)

12 News , KPNX 3:37 PM. MST May 13, 2017

PHOENIX - Fire crews were able to control a brush fire at 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane Saturday afternoon. 

Firefighters said they are working on putting out various hot spots in the brush.

No injuries were reported. 

