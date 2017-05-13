Close No injuries as crews control brush fire in North Phoenix A brush truck puts water on a hot spot in the brush near 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane May 13, 2017. (Video: Phoenix Fire Department) 12 News , KPNX 3:37 PM. MST May 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PHOENIX - Fire crews were able to control a brush fire at 14th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane Saturday afternoon. Firefighters said they are working on putting out various hot spots in the brush.No injuries were reported. © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Body found in desert is missing Vail teen Owner's dog adopted to another family The Drug Whisperer Local high school student goes viral with senior photos Widower's message after losing wife in Dallas office shooting Valley mom killed by alleged drunk driver Stopping robocalls from flooding your phone Another racial slur at a Valley high school Mr. J leads Highland Lakes School assembly in his honor Christian geologist claims discrimination More Stories Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' character May 13, 2017, 2:39 p.m. FBI: Here's what Tenn. teacher accused of abducting… May 13, 2017, 2:53 p.m. Missing 13-year-old girl found dead southeast of Tucson May 12, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
